365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 25
Week two of the Tribeca Film Festival sees me tackle just about everything that sounded worthy of a watch. This is a curious pick for a prestigious film festival slot, being as it both feels like and basically is one of those Disney-produced inspirational sports dramas from the mid-2000s. Luke Wilson stars as a WWI veteran and successful college coach who takes a gig at an orphanage at the behest of Martin Sheen (and to the chagrin of a still-weaselly Wayne Knight). Of course he whips those orphans into championship-winning shape by innovating things like the Wing-T offense and forward passing maybe, and of course we find out he was an orphan himself. It’s all very solidly done as those Disney sports films always were, and if you’re a conscious or unconscious fan of them, you’ll enjoy this one. Three Beers.www.movieboozer.com