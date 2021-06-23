Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 25

By Henry J. Fromage
movieboozer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek two of the Tribeca Film Festival sees me tackle just about everything that sounded worthy of a watch. This is a curious pick for a prestigious film festival slot, being as it both feels like and basically is one of those Disney-produced inspirational sports dramas from the mid-2000s. Luke Wilson stars as a WWI veteran and successful college coach who takes a gig at an orphanage at the behest of Martin Sheen (and to the chagrin of a still-weaselly Wayne Knight). Of course he whips those orphans into championship-winning shape by innovating things like the Wing-T offense and forward passing maybe, and of course we find out he was an orphan himself. It’s all very solidly done as those Disney sports films always were, and if you’re a conscious or unconscious fan of them, you’ll enjoy this one. Three Beers.

www.movieboozer.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Isabelle Fuhrman
Person
Ewen Bremner
Person
Levan Koguashvili
Person
Larry Flynt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Car Wreck#Disney#Wwi#Chinese#Whiplash#Hulu#American#Hustler Magazine#Haitian#Dominican Supreme Court#Nra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosVulture

Checking In on Netflix’s Original Movies: June 2021 Edition

June has been a pretty downbeat month for Netflix, with the service seemingly uninterested in the theatrical model’s reliance on the summer blockbuster. As everyone gets out of the house, whether they’re headed to the movies or elsewhere, streaming platforms will hold their major attention-getters until cooling conditions drive us all back indoors. That has cleared room for some less expected titles, the best among them being an earthy horror fable set on the Mexico-Belize border. Those with a penchant for the world-ending spectacles in vogue this time of year can still watch Gina Rodriguez fight for the future of mankind, but international tastes are in for the real good stuff, with solid imports from Spain, India, and Italy rounding out the month’s slate. Crank up the AC and keep reading for this month’s Netflix picks.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Movies to watch with dad on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is June 20, and one great way to celebrate is to sit back, relax and enjoy a movie with the father figure(s) in your life. Orlando Sentinel staffers have many suggestions, so let’s get to it. ‘Air Force One’ I like “Air Force One.” Harrison Ford plays a president, and we know the office is the most important thing in a president’s life. But he showed that he was a father and a ...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'The Tomorrow War,' 'First Date' and more

Thirty years from now, after ravenous aliens have descended on Earth, as if at a free salad bar, the technology will exist to go back in time to conscript civilians from the present and send them to fight the beasts in the future. That's according to "The Tomorrow War," a lamebrained thriller that's part action movie, part family drama, starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski. To recap: Time travel will exist, but not, say, body armor that might enable citizen soldiers to survive longer than five minutes against the creatures. It's not all dumb, however. As the film makes clear, all of the military recruiters sent from the future are in their 20s, and most of the tomorrow-war draftees are over 40. Why? Because that ensures that these time-traveling warriors, coming and going from each time period, will not encounter their younger - or older - selves (an anomaly that has bedeviled many a time-travel film). That's a refreshingly clever save for a problem that's common to the genre, I'll give you that. But it's not enough to make the first half of the film watchable: a protracted battle scene between hungry aliens and Pratt's Dan Forester, leading a batch of raw recruits, and one old-timer on his third tour of duty. Nor is it enough to make the second half, a more saccharine melodrama about "second chances" between estranged family members, any less cheesy. PG-13. Available on Amazon. Contains intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, strong language and some suggestive references. 140 minutes.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Resurrection (1980) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Drink a Bloody Mary: since there are some bloody scenes (but this is just a joke) And Cheers: to films that educate audiences about how not to take their own lives for granted!. By: Alex Phuong (Two Beers) – *Minor Spoiler(s) Alert!*. As a term, “resurrection” has a variety of...
EntertainmentFandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Movie Lands a Writer, Tilda Swinton to Star in Another Wes Anderson Movie and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. The next Star Wars script: While the Star Wars franchise has been limited to streaming television series lately, the next feature film installment is fueling up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm has hired Love and Monsters and Dora and the Lost City of Gold co-writer Matthew Robinson, to handle script duties on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) will be at the helm as the first woman director of a Star Wars movie. This will be the first theatrical release set in the galaxy far, far away since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and it is currently due to arrive on the big screen on December 22, 2023.
Moviespopoptiq.com

15 Movies Similar to Donnie Darko

When Donnie Darko first came out, people were amazed at its storyline. Directed by James Richard Kelly, it traces the troubled life of a teenage boy who was traumatized as the result of a horrific accident. Even though he escapes unharmed, he suffers a series of nightmarish hallucinations involving an imaginary man named “Frank” who wears a rabbit costume and commands him to do his evil bidding.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

First Date: Sundance Interview With Cast, Crew

The cast and crew of First Date spoke with Solzy at the Movies before the film premiered during the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Co-director Manuel Crosby, producer/actor Brandon Kraus and stars Tyson Brown and Shelby Duclos joined over Zoom to discuss the film. First Date premiered during Sundance in the Next section and since went on to be acquired by Magnet Releasing. The film opens in theaters and VOD this weekend.
MoviesCollider

The Best Comic Book Movie Trailers of All Time

Marketing is a major part of the comic book movie hype machine, particularly trailers. These aren’t just nuggets of footage that can play before a feature in the movie theater. They offer concrete glimpses into what an anticipated project looks like after years of speculations, grainy set photos, and Reddit leaks. At their best, comic book movie trailers can offer stirring experiences that can even exceed the movies they’re promoting in quality.
MoviesWicked Local

The 10 most must-see movies of summer, from 'Cruella' to 'Candyman'

Vin Diesel's saving the world and driving way too fast (and a bit furious), a Marvel superhero is fighting bad guys (as usual), and a few horror movies are ready to scare your sandals off. Just like a filled-out vaccination card, these are welcome sights for movie fans. After the...
Moviestheplaylist.net

12 Films To Watch in July: ‘No Sudden Move,’ ‘The Green Knight’ & More

For the first time in quite a while, the upcoming release schedule for films has veered back into some semblance of normal. There will still be several films that receive the treatment of being released in theaters simultaneously with a run on streaming services – either through a subscription such as HBO Max or paying for a movie while also having the streaming service, it will be available on such as “Black Widow” on Disney+. However, it would seem as if more and more films, both tentpole blockbusters and independent pictures.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Movie Review: 'No Sudden Move'

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of my favorite genres is film noir. There's nothing like sitting down on a gloomy day, popping in a classic noir and bathing in the cool shadows, dark motives and shady characters. Thusly, I also love those films considered neo-noir, titles likePoint Blank, The Long Goodbye or Reservoir Dogs, ones that wear the influence of the classics fully on their sleeves. The latest to fall into this subgenre is No Sudden Move.
MoviesCollider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on Hulu in July 2021

It’s officially July, which means hot dogs, trips to the beach/pool, and watching great movies in the cool air conditioning. To that last point, July also brings us a bevy of new movies to watch on the various streaming services, including Hulu. Indeed, Hulu has announced a robust lineup of new movies hitting the streaming service this month, and we’ve singled out the best of the best. It’s the perfect time to catch up on a comedy gem that got lost in the shuffle last year, a long-awaited sequel that’s actually genuinely great, or the first documentary from musician Questlove.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of new movies and shows have touched down on Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max – and there are plenty of new additions to keep you entertained from Friday through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night for the weekend, you're in luck, from brand new releases to old favorites, there's plenty of choice on the streamers this week.
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: New HULU, Prime, Netflix, HBO Max Titles July 2021

This month’s selections, spread across four platforms, include a landmark document of Black music history, a crime thriller from one of America’s great directors, and an alien-invasion blockbuster just in time for Independence Day. ON HULU. Available Now. Summer of Soul. Any trailer that uses Gil Scott-Heron’s seminal spoken-word track...