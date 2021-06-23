365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 25

Thirty years from now, after ravenous aliens have descended on Earth, as if at a free salad bar, the technology will exist to go back in time to conscript civilians from the present and send them to fight the beasts in the future. That's according to "The Tomorrow War," a lamebrained thriller that's part action movie, part family drama, starring Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski. To recap: Time travel will exist, but not, say, body armor that might enable citizen soldiers to survive longer than five minutes against the creatures. It's not all dumb, however. As the film makes clear, all of the military recruiters sent from the future are in their 20s, and most of the tomorrow-war draftees are over 40. Why? Because that ensures that these time-traveling warriors, coming and going from each time period, will not encounter their younger - or older - selves (an anomaly that has bedeviled many a time-travel film). That's a refreshingly clever save for a problem that's common to the genre, I'll give you that. But it's not enough to make the first half of the film watchable: a protracted battle scene between hungry aliens and Pratt's Dan Forester, leading a batch of raw recruits, and one old-timer on his third tour of duty. Nor is it enough to make the second half, a more saccharine melodrama about "second chances" between estranged family members, any less cheesy. PG-13. Available on Amazon. Contains intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, strong language and some suggestive references. 140 minutes.