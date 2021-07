ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A Poteet man wanted for murder has turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office. A warrant for Jimmy Garza's arrest was issued this month after a grand jury indictment. The 63-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing Brad Rumfeld at the BR Outfitters Taxidermy Shop this past February. It was the first homicide in the Poteet community of the year. The Texas Rangers led the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.