Twitter iOS App Let’s you Share Tweets Directly on Instagram Stories

Your social media apps like TikTok and Instagram will look more and more alike as the companies behind them add longer and bigger videos to turn content into cash. TikTok is giving users the option to film and share up to three minutes of video - much more time than its original 60-second limit — in a move it says will allow for better storytelling and more entertainment. The announcement comes after the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said in a video posted on Twitter earlier this week that Instagram will start showing recommended, full-screen videos on users' feeds alongside photos and videos from people they know. Instagram, owned by Facebook, already shows recommended photos in feeds, and the platform allows for both 15- and 30-second video reels as well as longer live videos, which can last up to four hours but which viewers must watch in real time.