Virginia Department of Health releases update to COVIDWISE app

By Contributed
Kingsport Times-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) today announced that its free COVID-19 exposure app, COVIDWISE, now makes it easier for users to find and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. The new “Vax Info” button allows users to find local vaccination providers and schedule an appointment with fewer clicks, as...

www.timesnews.net
