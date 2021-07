Chevrolet says it will add a new ZR2 trim level to its Silverado 1500 full-size pickup truck later this year. The ZR2 label has been reserved for the most off-road-oriented version of the company’s smaller pickups, and it dates to the mid-1990s when it was used on the S-10 ZR2 with its widened track and beefy tires. Today, the Colorado ZR2 has a high-riding suspension and special shocks. An even more capable version called the Colorado ZR2 Bison leaves the factory with special skid plates and fender flares made by aftermarket firm American Expedition Vehicles.