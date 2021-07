You might have missed when the Minnesota Vikings poached cornerback Dylan Mabin from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Nobody could blame you. He was one of several nameless bodies to cycle in and out of a desperate cornerback rotation near the end of a dying 2020 season. Mabin played just 33 snaps in two games you probably want to forget: Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints, because the defense gave up more than 50, and Week 17 against the Detroit Lions, because its meaninglessness reminded you that the 2020 Vikings failed.