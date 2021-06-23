Is Royal Enfield Still Working On The Rumored Himalayan 650?

Anatomy of a rumor that's old enough to walk. Just like anyone else who loves bikes, we love digging into rumored future models here at RideApart. While riding the bikes we already have is of course great fun, it’s always interesting to put the pieces together from things OEMs have said or hinted at, as well as any other supporting evidence we can gather. Of course, it’s always important to temper that wishful thinking with the simple fact that just because we wish very hard, it doesn’t necessarily mean the thing we want will ever happen.