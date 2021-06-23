Cancel
Columbus, OH

Lion Cub's Cookies opens on Grandview Avenue

Columbus Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grand opening of Lion Cub's Cookies in Grandview Heights on Wednesday represents the next step in the evolution of Brad Kaplan's business and culinary aspirations. Kaplan, a civil engineer, started baking and selling cookies from his home three years ago, and he built a strong following. The Columbus man opened pop-ups at the North Market and then started delivery through a ghost kitchen, with sales exceeding 8,000 cookies per month, a spokesperson said.

