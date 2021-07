Stephen Thompson can probably hear his internal clock ticking. The 38-year-old karateka will put his modest two-fight winning streak on the line when he faces Gilbert Burns in the UFC 264 co-headliner this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Thompson has checked off most of the boxes on his combat sports bucket list, with the exception of winning an Ultimate Fighting Championship title. “Wonderboy” already saw two golden opportunities pass him by, and no one can be certain whether or not he might someday receive a third. The Simpsonville, South Carolina, native last competed at UFC Fight Night 183, where he took a unanimous decision from Geoff Neal in their Dec. 19 main event.