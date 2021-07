YouTube ranks as the second most used search engine after Google and has a range of video content. With over 2-billion monthly users, YouTube has also become one of the most important social media platforms. This is why social media experts suggest brands deliberate on and use YouTube to expand their services. However, the large audience also makes it difficult to grow in a short time with little or no effort. This is why a large number of businesses and influencers buy YouTube views, likes, subscribers, and shares.