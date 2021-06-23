Cancel
Alexa Bliss Responds To Criticism From WWE Fans

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss is not bothered by the recent criticism from WWE fans because she’s having fun with her gimmick. There has been a lot of positive and negative feedback over how WWE has booked Bliss for the past year or so, and over the various changes to her character. The criticism continued this week with more trances and mind games as she and Nikki Cross reunited to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a Money In the Bank qualifying match on RAW, which came one night after she defeated Baszler at Hell In a Cell.

www.wrestlinginc.com
