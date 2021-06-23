Alexa Bliss Responds To Criticism From WWE Fans

The winner of Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler's match at WWE Hell in a Cell has been decided! One of the major things to come out of WrestleMania 37 was the reveal that Alexa Bliss' new Fiend influenced persona has essentially become a permanent part of her moving forward. Now she's turned her attention toward the Women's Division, and the first target of her new supernatural self has been Shayna Baszler. After seeing how Baszler and Bliss last confronted one another through some strange mystical mirror shenanigans, the two of them now went one on one during the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.