Headquartered in scenic Woodloch, Texas, the Mixed Martial Arts Hall of Fame (HOFA for short) commemorates the achievements of those fighters who, while they might not be first-ballot selections for a traditional hall of fame, nonetheless did remarkable things in the cage or ring, and deserve to be remembered. The HOFA enshrines pioneers, one-trick ponies and charming oddballs, and celebrates them in all their imperfect glory. While the HOFA selection committee's criteria are mysterious and ever-evolving, the final test is whether the members can say, unanimously and with enthusiasm, "____________ was awesome!"