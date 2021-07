Cubs shortstop Javy Baez had another one of those days. And it didn’t really matter that he went 0-for-3 and only reached when he was hit by a pitch. Baez, who said his right thumb is not quite 100%, made a series of slick plays in the field during the Cubs’ 2-0 victory Sunday against the Marlins. The best came when he dived to his right to snag a grounder by Jon Berti, then threw to second for a force to end the second inning.