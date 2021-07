It was a smile on Warren Gatland’s face as his third British and Irish Lions tour as head coach began in earnest. After months of little certainty, the trademark early naming of a matchday 23 was a semblance of normality for which Gatland was rather welcome, excitement in the eyes as he explained his first selection of the summer.“It’s come around pretty quickly in the end,” said Gatland from the Lions’ pre-tour training base in Jersey. “Now the squad is together, it is kind of strange. Even though we are in our bubble it feels pretty familiar to what you...