Sprague River, OR

Stolen Property Recovered In Sprague River Search Warrant

Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 8 days ago
On Monday, June 21st, 2021 a search warrant was executed at a remote location within Klamath Forest Estates in the Sprague River, Oregon area after a weekend long investigation developed probable cause that a substantial amount of recently stolen property from several recent burglaries in the Sprague River Rd, Chiloquin and Bonanza area would be there. Additionally, the location was being used as an illegal marijuana grow with a significant amount of plants and infrastructure in place.

klamathalerts.com
