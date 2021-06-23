Cancel
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN Timing has been shifted slightly for an unseasonably strong storm that will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. Rain will move into the southern outer coast Wednesday afternoon, then spread inland and northward through the evening. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph will arrive with the rain. Heaviest rainfall is expected during the overnight hours through Thursday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected across most of the Panhandle through Thursday night, with greatest amounts in Yakutat. A second round of heavy rain is expected Friday, with the primary focus on the the NE Gulf coast and northern panhandle, then will slowly diminish Saturday. Those northern areas can expect rainfall amounts Friday through Saturday to be 0.75 to 2 inches, again with Yakutat receiving the most. At this time, the flooding threat appears low; however river rises are anticipated.

alerts.weather.gov
