Employed To Serve are transformed into action figures in the video for their new single, Exist, the first single to be lifted from their forthcoming fourth album, Conquering. “Exist is a song that celebrates the highs and lows of existing,” says vocalist and bandleader Justine Jones. “For this video I really wanted to capture the excitement of being a pre-teen and discovering the absolute joy that is music. I loved the idea of getting into someone’s head at that time and them daydreaming about being on stage with the band you love, like we did when we were that age and recently in the past year when we couldn't play shows!”