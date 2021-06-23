BUILDING BLOCKS OF THE FUTURE: What families need to know to prevent drownings in Summer 2021
Heading to the river can provide relief from extreme heat, but danger is a reality when it comes to open water. Families need to know the hazards in order to stay safe. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue (CBDR) responded to a large number of drownings in local rivers in 2020. Training Officer, Caleb Farmer, says it is essential for families to be aware of the dangers to prevent drownings. He says the following hazards can lead to life-threatening incidents.www.fox41yakima.com