Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

British travel industry urges swifter reopening of sector

By PAN PYLAS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PybUk_0adE4CXp00

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s travel industry held a day of action Wednesday, pressing the British government to allow more quarantine-free travel and provide cash-strapped businesses with much-needed financial support.

Hundreds of industry workers, including travel agents, pilots and cabin crew from airlines such as British Airways and easyJet, gathered outside the parliament in London. There were other protests in Edinburgh and in Belfast.

Derek Jones, head of luxury travel firm Kuoni, said the outbound travel sector has been “decimated” by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as by the government’s “haphazard” response.

“We are united in one message today,” he said. “We want to see the safe reopening of international travel alongside targeted financial support for businesses which have not been able to trade for well over a year.”

According to industry body ABTA, an estimated 195,000 jobs have been lost across the sector and many more remain at risk.

One demand from the sector is for the government to expand the number of countries that are on its so-called “green list,” which allows quarantine-free travel on return to England. None of the popular holiday destinations in Europe are on the list, which numbers just 11 countries and territories.

“The evidence and data exists for government to make transparent policy decisions and the forthcoming review must provide clarity on how and when restrictions can be safely reduced for travel between low risk countries and for vaccinated and recovered passengers,” said Dale Keller, chief executive of the Board of Airline Representatives U.K.

The government is set to update its traffic-light system in coming days, but few changes are expected. There is speculation that Malta and Spain’s ever-popular Balearic Islands, which include Majorca and Ibiza, may be added to the list.

Malta and Spain are currently on the “amber list” alongside other popular summer hotspots such as Portugal, Italy, Greece and the United States. A 10-day quarantine period at home is required for people returning from those locations.

The industry has accused the government of undermining its system, by urging people to avoid holidays to locations on the amber list.

A debate is taking place within government as to whether people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus should be eligible for quarantine-free travel if they return from one of the countries on the amber list.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government has provided unprecedented financial support, and expressed hope that “the world could open up” soon.

“I’m optimistic that the world is catching up with where we are in our vaccination program,” he said.

One problem the sector faces is that infections in the U.K. are on the rise, whereas they are falling across much of Europe — on Wednesday, government figures showed another 16,135 new infections, the highest daily rate since Feb. 6. The divergence has prompted many governments in the continent to slap tougher restrictions on those arriving from the U.K.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Travel#Travel Agents#Europe#Uk#Ap#British Airways#Abta#British Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Spain insists on tests for unvaccinated British travellers

Just 44 hours after the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s quarantine-free list, unvaccinated British visitors will have to present evidence of a negative test before travel to Spain.Previously there were no requirements beyond completing a “health control form”.The government in Madrid says the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, personally announced the rule change “in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom”.New coronavirus cases in the UK are running at about twice the rate of Spain.From 2 July, vaccinated travellers who wish to avoid testing must present “a vaccination certificate...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Travel associations meet in Zagreb to discuss the start of the tourism season

ZAGREB - ECTAA is holding its semi-annual meeting on 1 and 2 July in Croatia, the Preferred Destination for 2020-2021 hosted by UHPA (Association of Croatian Travel Agencies) and UPA-HGK (Association of Travel Agencies and Tour Operators within the Croatian Chamber of Economy), with the support of the Croatian National Tourist Board and the Tourism Board Zagreb.
TravelWired UK

The UK’s summer of travel chaos

The UK's travel list makes (some) foreign holidays a possibility this year. But it doesn't mean they will be straightforward. People wanting to get away face some tricky choices and the travel industry is bracing itself for a second rocky summer. It all begins when you’re trying to book and pay for your flight.
Worldinews.co.uk

Malta vaccine passport confusion sparks travel mayhem for British families

British holidaymakers had their travel plans thrown into chaos on Wednesday as Malta announced tough new entry restrictions for UK tourists, before appearing to U-turn on its decision several times. As of 4am on Wednesday morning, Malta became the only major new addition to the UK green list that did...
Industrybreakingtravelnews.com

Jet2.com returns to operation from UK

Jet2.com took to the skies once again this morning, as the airline recommenced its flights and holidays programme to four sunny hotspots. A total of 22 flights departed from Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle airports today. Customers were jetting off to...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Operators face ‘juggling act’ with hotels and air capacity

The boss of Caribtours has urged airlines to act swiftly to add capacity on routes to the Caribbean after several islands were added to the government’s green list. He welcomed the expansion of the list to destinations such as Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Public Healthhotelnewsresource.com

WTTC Welcomes the Launch of the EU Digital COVID Certificate

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC, said: “WTTC is confident the EU Digital COVID Certificate will boost consumer confidence and the wider Travel & Tourism sector across Europe, which has been in a fight for survival for over a year. “The certificate is a great example and should aid the...
EconomyThe Guardian

UK drivers will no longer need insurance ‘green card’ in EU

Millions of UK motorists will no longer have to obtain an insurance “green card” before taking their car to EU countries after the requirement for extra Brexit-related paperwork was dropped. The European Commission announced it had waived the obligation when it unveiled several other concessions designed to defuse tension around...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel to Malta this summer and what are the rules?

There was a small bit of good news for holidaymakers on 24 June as the Department for Transport announced that 16 destinations were set to join the travel “green list”.The transport secretary confirmed that, alongside various British Overseas Territories, tourism favourites Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and a number of Caribbean islands would be upgraded.Grant Shapps said: “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a real...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU opens in-depth study of IAG planned purchase of Air Europa

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation into International Airlines Group’s planned purchase of Spain’s Air Europa. The Commission, which oversees EU antitrust policy, said it had concerns that the proposed transaction would reduce competition for Spanish domestic routes and on international...
WorldNew York Post

Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus

HONG KONG — Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the UK starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. It said in a statement Monday that the UK has been classified as “extremely high risk“ because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread delta variant virus strain there.”
Industryroutesonline.com

Spanish route concerns prompt IAG-Air Europa investigation

The European Commission is looking into the impact of the proposed deal on 70 O&D city pairs. An in-depth investigation has been opened into the planned acquisition of Air Europa by International Airlines Group (IAG) over worries that the deal may dampen competition on Spanish domestic and international routes. The...
Industrytravelmole.com

European Commission scrutinises IAG's Air Europa takeover bid

The European Commission has opened an anti-trust investigation into British Airways' parent IAG's proposed takeover of Air Europa. Under the EU Merger Regulation the Commission will study whether the acquisition will limit market competition on Spanish domestic routes and on international flights to and from Spain. "We will carefully assess...
LifestyleBBC

Balearics, Malta and Madeira move to green travel list

A group of holiday hotspots have been added to the international green list. From 04:00 on Wednesday, travel to Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands is allowed without having to quarantine. Passengers arriving from those destinations are only required to take a Covid test on day two of their return.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Thousands of British Airways Cabin Crew Could Be Sent Home Without Pay if Furlough Scheme Isn’t Extended

Thousands of British Airways cabin crew face being sent home without pay if the government’s furlough scheme isn’t extended at the end of September, the airline’s new Customer Director Tom Stevenson has suggested. The warning comes as the travel industry faces a far slower recovery than anyone had imagined, hampered by a chaotic ‘traffic light’ travel restriction system.
Worldtravelexperta.com

The Easing Of Travel Restrictions And Rules in the UK

Airlines have begun to renew their call on Britain to begin to jump-start International travel. These airlines have been asking the Government to allow those who are vaccinated to be able to fly without restrictions with the high volume season of mid-summer approaches. This is as Europe is beginning to open up more and more.