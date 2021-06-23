WINDSOR: Main-ly Paving Services awarded paving contract

The Windsor Board of Selectmen awarded the 2021-2022 paving contract to Main-ly Paving Services, LLC, of Canaan, who submitted a bid of $328,431.38, which included chip sealing, at their May 25 meeting. In all, six paving bids were submitted. All States Asphalt, Inc., of Windham, came in at $330,066.90 with chip seal and $360,118 without chip sealing. Crooker Construction LLC, of Topsham, submitted a bit of $522,043 with chip seal and Hagar Enterprises, Inc., of Damariscotta, came in at $378,313.40 without chip seal. Northeast Paving Co., of Bangor, came in at $473,620 without chip seal, and Pike Industries, of Fairfield, entered a bid of $463,089 without chip seal. The vote was 3-2, with xxxxxxxx opposed.