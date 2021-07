The bodies of four more victims have been found in the wreckage of Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade fire officials announced.This brings the known death toll of the building’s collapse to 16, with 149 people still missing.The search for survivors is now in its seventh day. Authorities said the four new bodies were recovered from the rubble overnight, along with other human remains.Rescue officials say they have managed to build an important new tool for their search: a ramp that will bring cranes and other construction vehicles to the top of the rubble pile, which they were unable to access before.“Now...