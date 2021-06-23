Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

700Credit Announces Alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions to Provide Integrated Credit and Compliance Solutions

By PRWeb
SFGate
 9 days ago

Simplifies workflows by fully integrating the credit application process directly into the VisionMenu™ platform. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, has announced their alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions. The VisionMenu™ is a web-based F&I tool that streamlines the sales process and is completely customizable, giving you the power to build the process that best fits the exact needs of your F&I office. This new integration will provide dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit’s credit report & compliance workflow optimizing the sales process even further.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Alliance#Visionmenu#Llc#F I#Ofac#Http Www 700credit Com#The Finance Insurance#Esign#Visiondealersolutions Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Businessaithority.com

Magal Security Systems Completes Divestiture Of Integration Solutions Division

Initiates Process to Change Name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. Magal Security Systems, Ltd. a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, announced today the successful completion of its planned divestiture of the Company’s Integration Solutions Division and that it has initiated steps to change its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd.
Folsom, CASFGate

PowerSchool Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Providing Educators with the Integrated Solutions They Need to Deliver Personalized Instruction

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry’s (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
Technologyaithority.com

TUTK And OTUS Announce Partnership For Telematics Video Solution

ThroughTek Co., Ltd, a global leader in P2P video streaming technology, and OTUS, an established expert in video/image camera solutions, announced their partnership for fleet video solution, where TUTK offers web-based video player, video streaming connection, cloud recording, and OTUS offers Wi-Fi-enabled HD dual-lens dashcam. The two companies had previously...
Businessmartechseries.com

Safe-T Announces Acquisition of CyberKick, a Provider of SaaS Security and Privacy Solutions

The acquired business generated revenues of approximately $4.2 million in 2020. Safe-T® Group Ltd., a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announced the acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. (“CyberKick”). The closing of the transaction is expected next week, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the delivery of all required documents and approvals, and its cash consideration will be funded with internal cash resources.
Credits & Loansalbuquerqueexpress.com

Core Payment Solutions Announces No Fee Credit Card Processing, Returning Money to Businesses.

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Shiji Distribution Solutions Signs Partnership with Leading Distribution Provider D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions Continuing European Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia - Shiji Group has announced its latest partnership between Shiji Distribution Solutions and leading distribution provider D-EDGE to provide comprehensive access to Shiji Distributions’ Demand Network. D-EDGE, a leading hotel distribution technology provider in hospitality, offers to 12,000 hotels worldwide, cloud-based e-commerce solutions that are well-integrated to cover...
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
TechnologyIndustry Week

Enable Smarter Manufacturing with Digital Solutions

Digitalization is changing business models and manufacturing approaches across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These changes may increase pressure on CPG manufacturing professionals, but at the same time they present new business opportunities. How can your CPG company seize upon these opportunities? In this white paper, we will characterize and frame the challenges you face and then discuss the digital tools that will help you tackle these challenges today and into the future.
BusinessSFGate

Strategic Solution Partners Forms Strategic Alliances with LittKM Group and RateGain Technologies

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Strategic Solution Partners, a hospitality consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning and talent sourcing, has partnered with LittKM Group, a hospitality construction management firm offering capital project administration, and RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality. These strategic alliances strengthen Strategic Solution Partners’ position as a leading provider of integrated hospitality industry consulting services.
Softwaremartechseries.com

WireWheel Announces Comprehensive European Data and Languages Compliance Solution

WireWheel, a leading data privacy management software provider, announced the availability of a new comprehensive solution for managing GDPR data subject access rights, designed for any company holding, managing, or transferring customer or employee data subject to EU GDPR requirements. WireWheel’s new Trust Access and Consent Center GDPR compliance solution...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Telestream and NPAW Integrate Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass & BARCELONA, Spain—Telestream and NPAW have launched an advanced integration between NPAW’s Youbora and Telestream's IQ Video Quality Assurance Solution. The combined solution will allow broadcasters, content aggregators, direct to consumer, and video service providers to leverage Telestream IQ and Youbora systems to monitor and quickly respond to issues arising in video processing and distribution.
Softwareaithority.com

Insight Offers Managed Security For Compliance Solution To Manage Microsoft 365 Security Upgrade

Clients can now seamlessly upgrade to Microsoft 365 E5 to improve end-user and cloud security while receiving ongoing support for E5 features from Insight. Insight Enterprises the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced the launch of Managed Security for Compliance, a complete solution for the management of Microsoft 365 Security, including implementation, update management, audit requirements and end-user security. This service helps businesses continuously evaluate and maintain Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 Security to improve security postures and gain returns on investment.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Rectangle Health And DoctorLogic Bring Digital Payment Solutions To More Healthcare Providers

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and DoctorLogic have partnered to bring more healthcare providers convenient technology that increases patient payment options. Through this partnership, DoctorLogic's clients can utilize Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue and streamline...
EconomyStamford Advocate

HashCash to Provide Complete ICO Solution to UAE-Based Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
Rawlins, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rawlins business provides weighing solution for Tesla Motors

RAWLINS -- SEKO Forklift Scale is working with Tesla Motors in a project that “symbolizes the character of successful collaboration between small town, small business process innovation and application technology to support high-tech and big business needs,” according to SEKO General Manager Henry Nicolle. “In this instance, the combining of...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Die-Cutting Solutions Provider Jigscut Now Listed As A Premium Seller On AliExpress

QINGDAO, China, June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jigscut, a reputed name in the die-cutting industry, was recently listed as a store on AliExpress at https://jigscut.aliexpress.com/store/300418. Ling Yang, the marketing manager from Jigscut stated that AliExpress users can discover ad shop for a wide range of cheap bow dies on AliExpress, which is a leading trading marketplace online. The owners said that they recently slashed down the rates of all die-cutting machines after listing their business on AliExpress. The owners stated that their aim is to bring cost benefits to small home-based businesses that need affordable die cutting solutions.
Marketsaithority.com

Faropoint Selects Cherre to Provide Data Warehouse Solution

Cherre’s Turnkey Data Management Platform Will Enable Faropoint to Leverage Their Data for Deeper Analysis and Better Decision Making. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, announced that it will provide a data warehouse solution for Faropoint, a real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial real estate. Faropoint selected Cherre’s data management platform because it’s the only solution that is purpose-built for the real estate industry, and provides seamless integration with existing systems.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Commonwealth Bank launches fast credit solution

Commonwealth Bank has re-entered the small business receivables finance market, launching what it calls a ‘fully digitised working capital solution’ that offers credit on unpaid customer invoices. The bank worked with tech company Waddle, a Xero business that has developed a cash flow finance platform, to gain access to a...