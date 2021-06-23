Keep Nassau Beautiful is a Keep Florida Beautiful Award Recipient
Keep Nassau Beautiful, Inc. Nassau County, Florida, June 22, 2021. – Keep Florida Beautiful (KFB) recently held its annual Awards Recognition Ceremony to honor the top Florida Affiliates of Keep America Beautiful and community partners for their environmental efforts. It was a virtual experience celebrating businesses and organizations for their efforts to keep Florida clean, green and beautiful! The award winners were instrumental in organizing cleanup events, increasing recycling efforts and hosting beautification projects.fernandinaobserver.com