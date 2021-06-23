THE HUMAN CONDITION Criterion Review: Masaki Kobayashi’s Epic, Remastered

One of the charms of author R.A. Salvatore‘s books about the Companions of the Hall are the vivid descriptions of combat. As he works his blades, the drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden engages in a ballet, twisting, leaping, blocking and parrying, and thrusting his way through battle after battle. The erstwhile dwarf Bruenor Battlehammer and his adopted son, the barbarian Wulfgar, smash and bash foes, true, but they can also strike with care and precision; Wulfgar’s warhammer blows land like timpani strikes yet still find the proper tone, and Bruenor’s slashes can have the care and precision of a violin virtuoso. Cattie-brie can pluck her bowstring with the gentleness and accuracy to shoot an apple off a lad’s head at 50 paces … or she can send arrows home with enough violence to piece a goblin’s skull.