PIG Trailer

Nicolas Cage loses the one thing he cares about in Pig, the feature debut of writer/director Michael Sarnoski. Now, before you get excited thinking Cage will go off in defense of his swine, know that Pig doesn’t appear to be one of his ultra-violent movies. The trailer introduces him as a defeated man driven into the Northwestern US wilderness by some unknown chain of events. Here he lives a quiet life, hunting truffles with his pig and generally keeping to himself. It’s only when his pig is stolen that he’s forced into a grave search through Portland to find his companion, which feels more like a dejected necessity than a crusade.