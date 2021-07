AMHERST, N.Y. — Uniland Development Co. has bought the former Buffalo Hotel Supply Co. Inc. headquarters and warehouse in Amherst’s Audubon Industrial Park. Uniland, through its Uniland Partnership of Delaware L.P. affiliate, paid $2.55 million for the vacant 52,913-square-foot building at 375 Commerce Drive, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s Office. The building had been owned by Five Star Bank, which held the mortgage for the now-closed Buffalo Hotel Supply Co.