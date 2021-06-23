Three Lessons for Our Future Selves

THE PURE ENERGY of the words strikes first, the thrumming, soaring, frenetic pace of Nana Nkweti’s expression. The Cameroonian American writer’s debut story collection, Walking on Cowrie Shells, opens with a biracial American couple in some kind of trouble with their adopted African daughter. “It Takes a Village Some Say” depicts the halcyon early days of the family, with parental-savior illusions still in place. “[T]he poor, poor barren Salikis were finally a family. Gone from duo to trio. And after nine bumpy, oops-riddled months; we were getting the hang of things with the evidence to prove it: snapshots on IG; thousands of page views for Bringing up Baby/Bébé/Mtoto/Bimbo, our interracial, multicultural child-rearing blog.” These dreams begin to crumble when the Salikis’ perfect daughter gets caught taking expensive trinkets from her classmates. Nkweti skewers the parents’ superficiality and naïveté, and when the viewpoint shifts to their daughter, the reader finds out just how deep the delusions run. The teenager addresses the reader with crackling defiance: “Don’t @ me with your outrage. Je suis rien commes des autres. I’m a hustler. You were warned from the start.” Throughout, Nkweti devotes herself to the dual themes of obligation — familial, cultural, financial — and subversion. Her characters constantly try to slip the cage and fly free.