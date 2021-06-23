Prancer is announcing security scan of Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO) files

In my first blog of this five-part series I discussed 5 Ways to Boost Your Hybrid Cloud Management. In my second blog I walked through Low-Cost Cloud Migrations, and in this third blog I’m going to dive deeper into extending your data center to VMware Cloud on AWS with vRealize Cloud Management. Of course you can continue to benefit from your data center investments, although many organizations are also looking to benefit from the advantages public cloud offers that cannot be cost-effectively delivered with today’s traditional data center environment. The winning combination of vRealize Cloud Management with VMware Cloud on AWS is helping customers operationalize a hybrid cloud strategy and receive consistent infrastructure and consistent operations with self-service automation, governance, and operations.