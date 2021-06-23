Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

InstantGMP™'s New Equipment Scheduler Tracks Calibration and PM Schedules

By PRWeb
SFGate
 9 days ago

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. InstantGMP, the pioneers of the all-in-one software solution for Good Manufacturing Practices, continues to develop new features that further enhance its innovative InstantGMP PRO program. Knowing that true innovators never rest, InstantGMPTM was determined to enhance its popular Equipment Log module to better serve the manufacturing industry. The result, the Equipment Scheduler, elevates the original Equipment Log to premiere asset management status.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmp#Manufacturing Industry#Prweb#The Equipment Scheduler#Batch Production Record#Pro#Fda#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

New ISO Standard Improves Safety of Forestry Equipment Operators

A new ISO11839 - Machinery for Forestry-Thrown Object Guard (TOG) standard was published in February 2021. It is intended to provide reasonable protection for the operator of powered, rotating, cutting, or grinding elements and any matter thrown by an attachment. According to David Marotte, Engineering Manager, Custom Products of Litchfield, the updated standard establishes a test method for performance requirements of thrown object guarding to protect equipment operators.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

PM says herd immunity target on schedule

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident that Malaysia's target to achieve herd immunity as projected by the National Recovery Plan can be completed as scheduled following the increase in the supply of Covid-19 vaccines by the country's major suppliers. He said towards this, the...
StocksBenzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

NYXOAH SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-01. NYXOAH SA will be offering 2,760,000 shares at a per-share value of $31.46 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-01. The company has a price range set between $21.0...
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

NFP Welcomes Donna Holt and Lee Picher to Complex Risk Solutions Group

Additions reflect company's priority to deliver more strategic value and focused expertise as clients navigate this dynamic environment. NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.
Softwareatlantanews.net

AI in Fintech Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Google, IBM

The Global AI in Fintech Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Fintech Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Fintech market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Fintech Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsInsurance Journal

Howden’s Data Analytics Unit, HX, Launches Insurance Market Information Platform

HX, the data analytics and advisory division of London-based Howden Group Holdings, announced the launch of NOVA, a first of its kind insurance business intelligence platform, which enables users to better understand the insurance market and its drivers. NOVA amalgamates unique data sets, including proprietary Howden pricing and placement information,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Buys Infor Business from Avaap

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avaap, a leading advisory and technology management firm, today announced the sale of its Infor business unit to ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). Avaap Infor will become part of ASGN Apex Systems' division effective today.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Commercial Greenhouse Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Agra Tech Inc., Richel Group sa, Growers Supply

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Commercial Greenhouse processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Businessaithority.com

Tenovos Secures $8 Million Series A-1 Funding

Latest Round More Than Triples Company Valuation in Less Than One Year for Rapidly-Scaling DAM Disruptor. Tenovos, the data-first, modern Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, announced that it has secured an $8 million Series A-1 investment led by Progress Ventures. The oversubscribed round more than triples the company’s valuation and counts participation from previous investors including Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Revel Partners and Dublin Capital and introduces new personal investors including Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. The investment will be used to accelerate product development and advance the intelligent features of its innovative Active Story Management (ASM)™ platform.
Retailfinextra.com

Asic consults on crypto asset-based ETPs and other retail investment products

ASIC has today released Consultation Paper 343 Crypto-assets as underlying assets for ETPs and other investment products (CP 343), seeking feedback on proposals about exchange-traded products (ETPs) and other investment products that provide retail investors with exposure to crypto-assets. Other investment products covered by CP 343 are listed investment companies,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Financial Survey

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations...
Economyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
Softwarecoleofduty.com

School ERP Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | NetSuite, Oracle, Infor

ERP as an online-based educational system an advanced technology of the modern era. This is an integrated solution that turns complete computerization for school, college and institutions build on the most sophisticated Microsoft Technology. This solution is provides the first end-to-end, next-generation education management solution suite to directly empower your institution to offer on institutional growth, boost student success, deliver research excellence, improve institutional effectiveness, others. It combines software management, social networks, real-time reporting, among other leading applications.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

NV Energy warns of new scam making the rounds

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - NV Energy said this week that they've recently seen a significant increase in scam calls to our business and residential customers. The callers falsely identify themselves as NV Energy and threaten immediate disconnection and demand immediate payment, often via Zelle or MoneyPak card. The utility...