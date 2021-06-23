Chickasha residents oppose cell phone tower

Branch Communications is eyeing the 500 block of S. 8th St. for a new cell phone tower. However numerous residents say they don’t want it in their backyard.

The 150 ft. monopole tower would be located in a commercial lot at w 520 S. 8th St. in Chickasha, according to city documents.

A special use permit for the cell phone tower was denied at a Chickasha Planning Commission meeting back in May. Branch Communications requested an appeal on the ruling at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night.

Residents in the proposed area said they are concerned about having the structure so close to their homes.

Resident, James Phillips, said he was at the planning commission meeting. He said he was advised that his property values could decrease as a result of the tower. Phillips said he has recently put a large amount of money into home improvements.

Other residents who live in the area expressed worry about potential health concerns and the safety of children who live and play in the area.

Kole Talbott, a representative with Branch Communications, said the tower would enhance cellular, data and broadband Wi-Fi coverage in Chickasha. Moreover, he said Branch Communications has a good relationship with multiple carriers that would like to be added to the tower. He added the area is considered underserved for some carriers.

Talbott said the tower would have a six foot fence with three strands of barbed wire for security.

The Chickasha City Council took no action on the matter. A public hearing is expected to be held at the next council meeting on July 6. The meeting will be held on Tuesday rather than Monday due to the July 4 holiday.