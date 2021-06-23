NBCUniversal Puts On Its Game Face, Banging Olympics Promo Drums As Protests Continue In Tokyo

NBCUniversal put its best game face on, hosting a nearly two-hour event for press to promote its upcoming coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, which begins in 30 days. The event at 30 Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8-H, which was also live-streamed, featured panels of executives and talent but fairly limited talk of the coronavirus pandemic. Already postponed once from their planned 2020 summer dates, the Games have come under a new set of dark clouds. Japan has seen a significant rise in Covid-19 infections this year and only 7% of the population has been vaccinated.