‘The Suicide Squad’ To Screen At Fantasia Film Festival Days Ahead Of August Release

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad will screen at the Fantasia Film Festival days prior to its August release. The screening of James Gunn’s latest comic book blockbuster will take place in-person on August 4 at Montreal’s historic Imperial Theater. Tickets will be made available to the public. The special event screening is being put on in celebration of the international genre festival’s 25th anniversary.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max#Imperial Theater#Hbo#Canadian
