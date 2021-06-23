Rick Barnes Is Headed Back To Austin, As Vols Will Play Longhorns

As if the Tennessee basketball schedule couldn’t get any better for the 2021-2022 season, the SEC announced its opponent for the Big12/SEC Challenge. Tennessee is headed to Austin, on January 29th, 2022 for a showdown with the Longhorns. This will be the first time since Rick Barnes took the Tennessee job that he has faced his former employer. It will also be a homecoming for Victor Bailey Jr., who is from the Austin area. Assistant coach Michael Schwartz played for Texas, under Barnes, then spent four seasons on his staff.