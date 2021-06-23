Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rick Barnes Is Headed Back To Austin, As Vols Will Play Longhorns

By Trey Wallace
rockytopinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if the Tennessee basketball schedule couldn’t get any better for the 2021-2022 season, the SEC announced its opponent for the Big12/SEC Challenge. Tennessee is headed to Austin, on January 29th, 2022 for a showdown with the Longhorns. This will be the first time since Rick Barnes took the Tennessee job that he has faced his former employer. It will also be a homecoming for Victor Bailey Jr., who is from the Austin area. Assistant coach Michael Schwartz played for Texas, under Barnes, then spent four seasons on his staff.

www.rockytopinsider.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Seth Greenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Longhorns#Sec#The Hall Of Fame Tip Off#Texas Tech#Memphis#Bridgestone Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StateBurnt Orange Nation

Texas to face Tennessee and Rick Barnes in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The winningest coach in Texas Longhorns program history will play in the Erwin Center for the first time since departing Austin in 2015 as Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers were paired in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The ninth annual event that pairs every Big 12 team with 10 teams...
College SportsUSA Today

Big 12/SEC Challenge set, Rick Barnes returning to Austin

Chris Beard’s first season is going to start with flying colors. Texas already has road matchups set against Seton Hall in the Big 12-Big East Challenge and Gonzaga. Making sure his program is ready for the NCAA Tournament is Beard’s No. 1 priority. Getting tough nonconference matchups against other tournament teams will do so. Having an annual matchup against an SEC opponent helps as well.
College Sportsutsports.com

Vols to Visit Longhorns for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The 10 matchups for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge were announced Wednesday, and Tennessee will be traveling southwest to face the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 29. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes—who is entering his seventh season at the original UT—spent 17 seasons leading the Longhorns program before transitioning to Rocky Top. A member of the Longhorn Hall of Honor, Barnes guided Texas to more than 400 wins, four Big 12 Championships, 16 NCAA Tournament berths and the program's lone Final Four appearance in the modern era in 2003.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Knoxville Prospect Announces Commitment to Tennessee Basketball

Four-star BJ Edwards has revealed his college destination, and the Knoxville Catholic product won’t have to travel very far for practice after the point guard officially announced his commitment to the Tennessee basketball team Thursday afternoon. Edwards, the fourth-highest ranked basketball player in the state of Tennessee, will be coach...
Knoxville, TNWDEF

Lady Vols Co-Head Softball Coach Ralph Weekly Retires

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly announced his retirement Wednesday, after a decorated 35-year coaching career highlighted by 20 years at the helm of the Lady Vols program. Karen Weekly will assume all head coaching responsibilities after leading the program alongside her husband for the last...
College SportsScarlet Nation

T.D. Ameritrade to play in favor of Vols

Vanderbilt head Coach Tim Corbin knew Tennessee was a team destined for Omaha back in mid-April when the two teams met in Knoxville. Fast forward two months and not only is Corbin’s Commodores in Omaha, so is Tony Vitello’s Vols. “The fact that Coach Corbin had that to say about...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Report: Pacers Hire Rick Carlisle as Head Coach

The Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Carlisle's deal will be for four years and $29 million, per MacMahon. Carlisle joins Indiana one week after parting ways with the Mavericks. He led Dallas to the playoffs nine times in 13 years, including a championship run in 2011. The Mavs' '20–21 season ended in a first-round loss to the Clippers.
Omaha, NEwivk.com

Boxscore/Stats/Story: Vols lose to Longhorns, 8-4; CWS stay over

OMAHA, Neb. – No. 3 Tennessee generated early offense, but could not keep pace with No. 2 Texas Tuesday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park, falling 8-4 in a season-ending loss to the Longhorns. The Vols finish their record-setting season with a 50-18 overall record, an SEC Eastern Division title and...
Baton Rouge, LAchatsports.com

Rick Bishop Named LSU Swimming Head Coach

BATON ROUGE - Rick Bishop, a veteran coach at the college and international level, has been named the LSU Swimming head coach, athletics director Scott Woodward announced Thursday. "I am honored for the opportunity to lead LSU Swimming," Bishop said. "The rich tradition of national championships and SEC championships at...
College SportsKingsport Times-News

All eyes on Vitello after Vols’ bounce-back season

OMAHA, Neb. — Danny White stood in a suite above section 211 at TD Ameritrade after Tennessee baseball’s season ended Tuesday afternoon. The Tennessee athletics director hovered as coach Tony Vitello and the Vols wrapped up their season after an 8-4 loss to Texas, which turned all attention to what is next for Vitello and the future of Tennessee baseball.
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

Vols’ Brice signs to play at Newberry

KERSHAW – Andrew Jackson High’s Darius Brice did something to boost his future a day ahead of receiving his diploma at the Lancaster County Class AA high school. The AJHS football standout signed to continue his education and football career at the next level at Newberry College. A two-year starter...