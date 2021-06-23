Cancel
AI Gives Outdated Industries a Makeover

By Farhana Rahman
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a marketer who also dabbles in social media, I am no stranger to the backlash typically associated with AI technology. While it offers incredible potential, many feel AI is out to replace people and take their jobs, but that is far from the truth. AI is here to help us do our jobs better, and let’s not forget that it also creates new jobs within the tech sector. Artificial intelligence exists to work with human intelligence to achieve preferred outcomes more efficiently.

TechnologyForbes

AI Centers Of Excellence Accelerate AI Industry Adoption

The AI and Digital age has accelerated the rate of innovation so quickly that some organizations simply can’t keep up. In fact, Senior Leaders and Chief Executives around the world are “extremely concerned”, as pointed out by a recent PwC survey, “The Anxious Optimist in the Corner Office'', with regards to how their enterprise will compete in a continuously volatile economic climate spurred by technological advancement. What’s more, a McKinsey survey found that only 20% of companies have been able to achieve advanced analytics capacities, 50% of which are building AI with about two thirds of them are establishing AI Center of Excellence. In addition, a Gartner study found that 80% of companies will fail to maximize the full potential of AI due to a lack of data scientists. As a result, companies have begun to emphasize AI Centers of Excellence (CoE), which are driven by a group of the company’s experts to enable fast execution of organizational goals like scaling adoption and advice for stakeholders. AI CoEs are proving to be critical in the digital age while keeping up with the rate of innovation benefiting from growing knowledge and best practices. All of this is boosting business technological transformation while providing essential use cases.
SoftwareHPCwire

Atos ThinkAI: Strategize the AI journey for any industry now!

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created a new paradigm for applications in the scientific and industrial domains, catalyzing the translation of data to actionable insights. According to PwC ‘s global study, AI will provide up to a 26% boost in GDP for local economies by 2030. The challenge. AI/ML requires enormous...
Economyfinextra.com

Scienaptic partners 700Credit to combine AI and credit data for automotive industry

Scienaptic, the world’s leading AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced its partnership with 700Credit, the global leader in credit data for the automotive industry. This alliance will enable Scienaptic to tap 700Credit’s credit and compliance reports to enhance decisioning for its auto lending clients. 700Credit is the largest provider of...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Digitization, Automation, AI Define Role of Human Agents in Insurance Industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation hold a lot of promise for the insurance industry. When used correctly both have the ability to benefit companies, agents and policy holders. AI algorithms can create risk profiles in minutes or even seconds, enabling instant quotes and opening the market up to a wave of new products.(1) However, AI cannot and will not replace agents when it comes to relationship building. Instead, the role of AI should be to enhance and enrich the agent’s job, giving him or her more tools and products to help develop new client relationships and strengthen existing ones.
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

AI technology is revolutionizing Australia's cotton farming industry

Cotton production in Australia is part of a billion dollar agricultural industry. Spray drift – pesticides moving beyond targeted areas – presents a risk to the industry. A new project using AI technology is enabling farmers to control spraying operations through data-driven decision making. In 2018-2019, the Australian agricultural industry...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Incode Wins 2021 AI Breakthrough Award for Industry-Leading Authentication Technology

Incode, the next generation identity verification and authentication platform for enterprises, announced that it has been named as the winner of “Best Use of AI for Authentication” award in the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by AI Breakthrough. AI Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AI market. After a thorough review, scoring and analysis process alongside over 2,200 global applications, Incode is recognized for its superior digital biometric identity solution.
SoftwareSFGate

Cameyo Launches Industry-First Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform for Virtual Application Delivery (VAD)

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Cameyo, the company that provides simple and secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) for any Digital Workspace, today launched Cameyo Analytics, the industry’s first real-time monitoring and analytics solution to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to proactively optimize Virtual Application Delivery to deliver a better end-user experience with virtual apps while reducing the cost of enabling remote and hybrid work.
Economyaithority.com

Payments Industry Veteran James Thomas Leading the AI Revolution in Finance and Accounting Workflow Automation by Saving Companies Billions

James Thomas, the founder and CEO of Itemize, is helping corporations and FinTechs save billions and increasing their productivity by deploying intelligent automation to capture data from financial documents that would otherwise be done manually. “At Itemize, our focus is enabling organizations to implement and accelerate business processes using Machine...
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

Micropsi Industries’ AI-driven Control System Speeds Complex and Precise Robot Training and Deployment

BERLIN—June 24, 2021—Industrial and collaborative robots learn to perform camera-guided movements more quickly with the latest version of Micropsi Industries' MIRAI robot control system. Using artificial intelligence (AI), MIRAI enables robots to flexibly react to variances in their tasks in real time by learning from humans. Variances in position, shape, surface properties or lighting conditions are a common challenge for robotic automation of machine tending, assembly or test applications. With MIRAI's new "positioning skills" feature, giving examples of quality movements to the robot has become much easier, and the robot will generalize and understand what to do much more quickly.
Softwareaithority.com

NVIDIA and Google Cloud to Create Industry’s First AI-on-5G Lab to Speed Development of AI Everywhere

Joint Innovation Lab to Support Vendors in Conceiving, Testing, Optimizing, and Validating 5G and AI Applications Running On-Prem and Across Google Cloud. NVIDIA announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud to establish the industry’s first AI-on-5G Innovation Lab, enabling network infrastructure players and AI software partners to develop, test and adopt solutions that will help accelerate the creation of smart cities, smart factories and other advanced 5G and AI applications.
SoftwareForbes

Changing AI Perceptions To Drive Widespread Adoption In Traditional Industries

CEO of Arturo, an AI-powered platform that derives property insights and predictive analytics from aerial and satellite imagery. They say that every gray cloud has a silver lining, so we can assume that the grayest cloud in recent memory — the pandemic — has a silver lining of its own. Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, for example, were two areas that flourished during the lockdown and will continue to grow.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Medidata Acorn AI Synthetic Control Arm® Named “Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare” by 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company, today announced that the Medidata Acorn AI Synthetic Control Arm ® (SCA) has been awarded “Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare″ in this year’s AI Breakthrough Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005798/en/. Medidata Acorn AI...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Can AI and Computer Vision Replace Human Intuition?

Computers are the most integral part of office work today. Machines have become a constant competition to outsmart human beings since the Turing test of the 1950s. Today, with the invention of machine learning and computer vision, the job sector is becoming even more competitive. Many duties and tasks that were initially assigned to human beings are now automated and done by computers.
Softwareroboticstomorrow.com

What Security Privileges Should We Give to AI?

Technology has woven its way into our lives, and the more it does, the more vulnerable we become to exploits. That’s why cybersecurity is a growing concern in nearly every industry, from retail to healthcare and beyond. At the same time, cyberattacks are growing more sophisticated, and so are the people carrying them out.
Softwareinformation-age.com

Why edge computing is an imperative for innovation in a data-driven world

Claudio Scola, head of product management EMEA at Lumen Technologies, discusses the importance of edge computing for innovation in a data-driven world. A recent survey, conducted by IDC and sponsored by Lumen Technologies and Intel Corporation, indicates that two-thirds of global IT leaders are implementing edge computing, a distributed model where data processing happens closer to the point of digital interaction. IDC predicts that by 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge; and by 2024, the number of apps at the edge will increase by 800%. So why is edge high on today’s IT agenda?