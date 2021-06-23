City seeking applicants for police officer positions

The City of Danville is taking applications for the Probationary Police Officer testing process that leads to an eligibility list. Application packets are available on the city website, in the City Hall lobby, or the Public Safety Building on 2. E. South St. Applications are being taken until July 31.

The testing process consists of a physical agility test, a written test, and an oral interview.

A successful candidate must pass each element in order to proceed to the next step. Each applicant will receive a copy of the testing schedule.

In addition, the department is pursuing and considering Police Officer Lateral Transfers. Applications for Lateral Transfers are available on the city website under Human Resources. Lateral Transfer candidates participate in the physical agility test and the oral interview; they are not required to take the written test.

The probationary period for police officers is 18 months.

Application packets are available for download from the City’s website at www.cityofdanville.org, or at the City Municipal Building (first floor lobby), 17 W. Main St., Danville, 61832, or the Public Safety Building.

Completed applications can be brought to the Public Safety Building records department.

Questions can be directed to Bill Westphal at 217-431-2281 or bwestphal@danvillepd.org.