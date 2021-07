Ryan Reynolds and Match want you to know it's time to get back to love. Yesterday, the Deadpool actor premiered Maximum Effort's (his production company) latest project with Match (yes, the dating site)-a catchy original song called "Get Back to Love'' and a music video to go along with it. The love song was written by some of the industry's most esteemed and talented songwriters, including Shane McAnally (co-wrote Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road"), Taura Stinson (has written with Mary J. Blige), and Grammy award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.