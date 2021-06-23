Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment Charges Following Arrest
Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to two charges — attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles — during a Wednesday court hearing. The Drake & Josh actor, 34, was arrested and charged in Cleveland earlier this month, according to ABC's local News 5. The former Nickelodeon star initially pleaded not guilty but has since agreed to a plea deal, telling the judge he was guilty of both charges during Wednesday's virtual court hearing.popculture.com