Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment Charges Following Arrest

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Bell has pleaded guilty to two charges — attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles — during a Wednesday court hearing. The Drake & Josh actor, 34, was arrested and charged in Cleveland earlier this month, according to ABC's local News 5. The former Nickelodeon star initially pleaded not guilty but has since agreed to a plea deal, telling the judge he was guilty of both charges during Wednesday's virtual court hearing.

popculture.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#The Drake Josh#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

What Did Drake Bell Do? Details on His Recent Arrest

We’ve got bad news for anyone hoping for a Drake and Josh reboot. It’s been a weird past couple of years for former child star Drake Bell, and things have definitely been taken to another level recently. Article continues below advertisement. Bell was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, and has now...
CelebritiesWRGB

'Drake and Josh' star charged with crimes against a child

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Jared Drake Bell, known for his role as Drake in the hit Nickelodeon television show "Drake and Josh" was charged Friday with crimes against a child. According to arrest reports obtained by Sinclair Broadcast Group, the 34-year-old musician is charged with attempted endangerment of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday and was released on a $2,500 bond, according to court records.
Celebritiesinsideedition.com

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Crimes Involving a Minor

Jared Bell, known as “Drake” from the hit kids television show “Drake and Josh,” pleaded guilty to two charges involving a minor. Bell was charged with one count of attempted child endangerment and one count of disseminating harmful material to juveniles, and entered his plea during virtual court in Cuyahoga County.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his arrest after accusing him of abuse in 2020

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend spoke out after the actor and musician was arrested and charged with crimes against children. Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm. His ex, Melissa Lingafelt, previously accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse as well as having a preference for underage girls in 2020.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Jenn Harley Allegedly Said N-Word Leading Up To Domestic Battery Arrest

5:15 PM PT -- Jenn Harley dropped the n-word while pointing a gun and threatening to shoot her boyfriend ... at least that's what the guy told cops. According to the arrest report from Jenn's domestic violence bust, her bf Joseph Ambrosole told cops she told him "I'll shoot you n****" and "I'll kill you right f****** now" before cocking the gun.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Rapper Silento denied bond in murder case

Rapper Silento was denied bond in his murder case during a court appearance in Georgia on Wednesday. Silento, known best for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae,” had requested to be released on $25,000 bond following his February arrest for his alleged connection to the shooting death of his cousin Frederick Rooks. During the bond hearing in Dekalb County, the judge denied the rapper’s request on the basis that his history of not treating his mental heath issues with medication made him too risky to the public at large, according to TMZ.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas grand jury declines to indict 8 jail workers for the death of Marvin Scott who was strapped down to a bed, pepper sprayed and made to wear a spit hood

A Texas grand jury declined to indict eight jail workers for the death of a black man who was strapped down to a bed and pepper sprayed while wearing a spit hood. Marvin Scott, 26, was arrested in Collin County on March 14 on a drug-possession charge and started exhibiting 'strange behavior' while he was in police custody, The Dallas Morning News reported.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Kyle Massey charged with felony

Kyle Massey has been charged with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The 'That's So Raven' actor has been accused of the felony offence, with Washington state prosecutors alleging he had exchanged messages with a 13-year-old girl during the period between 1 December 2018 and 31 January 2019.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers face gross misconduct inquiry over Bianca Williams search

Three of the six police officers who stopped, searched and handcuffed athlete Bianca Williams and her partner are under investigation for gross misconduct.The British sprinter and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, were searched last July on suspicion of having drugs and weapons while driving through west London with their three-month-old son in the back seat.No drugs or weapons were found and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for potential misconduct, which started last October, found that the Metropolitan Police put their three-month-old son on a database that stores information on children known...
CelebritiesPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

Man Found Guilty of Lil Lonnie’s Murder

A man has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of Mississippi rapper Lil Lonnie. A rep for the Hinds County court in Jackson, Miss. confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (June 8) that 23-year-old Monya Davis was found guilty of Lil Lonnie's death on June 3. Local Mississippi outlet WLBT...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison

Noted for good conduct, expanding his vocational training and mentoring other inmates, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee has granted parole to McKinley Phipps Jr., the former No Limit rapper who performed under the name “Mac” during his days in the free world. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US...