Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news!. Electronic Arts is still awful: Remember how EA shareholders voted against its compensation plan – by a large majority – in 2020? It’s responded with a new compensation plan, which lowers pay for some executives, though not for CEO Andrew Wilson, who will actually make almost $40M this year, almost twice what he made last year. This is why we can’t have nice things. EA shareholders – who, again, supported last year’s excesses at only a 26% rate – will vote on this proposal in August. Good luck with that.