The Oilers made some notable additions to their roster heading into the 2020-21 season, including bringing back some familiar faces who hit the open market while also bringing in some new ones to help the cause. There is always risk involved with how new faces will produce on a new team, while sometimes familiarity doesn’t always lead to continued success. We will look at how each of the team’s more notable unrestricted free-agent additions last season fared in their most recent season and grade them on their performance.