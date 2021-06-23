Let’s Make Shelby SHINE!!

Tomorrow's (Saturday) Whoop-Up FUN begins at 7, in the morning with the Lions Club FREE pancake breakfast at the Meadowlark School. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be indoor seating & outdoor seating or you can take the "cakes" to go. This afternoon (Friday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show, I'll be talking Whoop-Up AND pancakes with Darby Donoven from the Lions. What a weekend...FREE pancakes in the morning, the PMC Fun Run at 8, children's parade at 9:30, with the BIG parade at 10. Best to fill up early & get ready to whoop up all day long...