Shelby, MT

Let’s Make Shelby SHINE!!

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 9 days ago
With some great inspiration from the families of the LDS Church, the City of Shelby has scheduled a real community clean up for TONIGHT (Wednesday, 6/23.) You're invited to round up your rakes, start your shovels, grab your gloves & meet at 6 o'clock SHARP this evening down at the "former" Rainbow Ford car lot on Main Street. Groups will be assigned different area of our community to clean. Don't worry about a thing...garbage bags will be provided for you. Let's all get together & make a "clean sweep."

K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Come 2 The Shelby BBQ!

It wouldn't be 4th of July without our Shelby Fire Department's infamous BBQ, & there'll be a spectacular one this 4th of July Sunday. Everyone's welcome to come by the firehall between 11 o'clock & 2, on Sunday. Don't worry about a thing...you'll be able eat in or take out. They'll have a 50/50 raffle along with other FUN prizes up for grabs. Happy 4th of July from our Shelby Fire Department. Hope to see you Sunday. Donations are always welcome...
Chester, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Say Goodbye 2 Chester’s Rev

Fair-thee-well to Reverend Marcia Muir. A farewell reception honoring Marcia will be this afternoon/evening (Wednesday.) Today's reception for the reverend is scheduled for 5:30 at the Chester United Methodist Church. Thank you Reverend Muir for your kindness and support through the years...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Museum of The Rockies Fundraiser Set for July 8.

BOZEMAN — Museum of the Rockies will host its inaugural fundraising event, Taste of the Rockies, on Thursday, July 8, outside the museum. The benefit will highlight the museum itself, the Northern Rocky Mountain region, paleontology and the museum’s summer exhibit, “The Vikings Begin.”. The benefit will feature food and...
Conrad, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Enjoying The Journey In Conrad

You're invited to join the Conrad Mission Church THIS Sunday, for "Enjoying the Journey." Enjoying the Journey is a "special" women's event featuring a talk by motivational speaker, author & humorist Lois Olmstead. Olmstead's presentation will commence at 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon at 4 at the church...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Contribute 2 The “Gift” in Sunburst

An American Red Cross Blood Drive has been scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, the 22nd, up in our North Country. Tuesday's "Drive" will be from 12:30 until 5:30 at the Methodist Church in Sunburst. SUMMER 2021 is here, & with it comes summer travel, recreation & the wide open outdoors in our Golden Triangle. Why not give the "Gift of Life" as we continue to keep our area blood banks well stocked & on ready "standby" for the summer...
Liberty County, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Summer Sounds In Chester

Our good neighbors over in Liberty County are currently accepting vendors for the Liberty County Summer Fair. The "Fair" is set for EVERY Tuesday through the 2nd of September from 5 until 7 in the summer evenings. If you'd like to have a booth at the Summer Fair, please call over to the Liberty County Chamber office at 759 4848. Summertime under our Montana Big Sky...June, July & August play a symphony.
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

4 Our Kids…

Each year, the City of Shelby strives to maintain a Recreation Pass Fund for the children of our community. This fund provides financial assistance to those kids who can't afford swimming pool passes. If you'd like to contribute to the fund, please give Shelby City Hall a call at 434 5222.Let's make this summer 2021, a GREAT summer for our kids & our community...
SocietyPosted by
K96 FM

They’re Our Good Neighbors

The Galata Good Neighbor Cub will be hosting the annual Flag Day potluck picnic tomorrow (Tuesday) night up at the Galata Hall. All the food, drinks, games, prize$ & FUN will get underway at 6 o'clock on the nose. If you're coming, & if you'd like, please bring along one of your tasty dishes to share with your Good Neighbors...
Conrad, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Donate Blood-Donate TODAY!

The American Red Cross is having a blood drive today, Thursday, down in Conrad. Today's drive will run from 11 o'clock THIS morning until 5:30 this afternoon at the Conrad Mission Church. Let's get a good healthy jump on summer & all the activities that go along with it. Let's keep our local blood banks well stocked up by swinging by the Conrad Mission Church before 5:30 this afternoon/evening. Your donation is truly the "Gift of Life."
Pondera County, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Pondera Food Pantry Open NOW!

The Pondera Food Pantry is OPEN this morning (Friday) until 11 o'clock. The "Pantry" opened yesterday (Thursday) afternoon from 4 until 6, & judging from yesterday's turnout, it was more than successful & came at a good time for numerous Pondera County residents. IF you missed stopping by yesterday, hope to see you this morning before 11, at 220 South Front Street in Conrad.
Food & DrinksPosted by
K96 FM

Let’s Pile On The Whoop-Up ‘Cakes

Tomorrow's (Saturday) Whoop-Up FUN begins at 7, in the morning with the Lions Club FREE pancake breakfast at the Meadowlark School. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be indoor seating & outdoor seating or you can take the "cakes" to go. This afternoon (Friday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show, I'll be talking Whoop-Up AND pancakes with Darby Donoven from the Lions. What a weekend...FREE pancakes in the morning, the PMC Fun Run at 8, children's parade at 9:30, with the BIG parade at 10. Best to fill up early & get ready to whoop up all day long...