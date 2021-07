Welcome to the Six Pillars Skate Park located on the boarder of Dublin and San Ramon, California! This is a very small neighborhood park with only 3 obstacles; a ledge, a rail and a fun box. I wouldn't travel across the state to come here but if you live near by it is worth checking out! There is a big play ground right next to it as well as some scenic walking paths so it so it is a great spot to hangout with the whole family! #hiddengems