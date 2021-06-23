Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

The first carbon-carbon bond formation mechanism in methanol-to-hydrocarbons process over chabazite zeolite

By Tantan Sun
cell.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSES was directly captured over zeolite catalyst in a real MTH reaction. Complete and reasonable direct C–C bond formation processes were established. A visualized process was demonstrated to reveal the dynamic scene of C–C bond coupling. The first C–C bond formation mechanism in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons (MTH) process has always been...

www.cell.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chabazite#Methanol#Zeolite#Hydrocarbons#Ses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Bayesian Mechanics for Stationary Processes

This paper develops a Bayesian mechanics for adaptive systems. Firstly, we model the interface between a system and its environment with a Markov blanket. This affords conditions under which states internal to the blanket encode information about external states. Second, we introduce dynamics and represent adaptive systems as Markov blankets...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Controllable synthesis of calcium carbonate with different geometry: comprehensive analysis of particles formation, their cellular uptake and biocompatibility

Hani Bahrom, Alexander A. Goncharenko, Landysh I. Fatkhutdinova, Oleksii O. Peltek, Albert R. Muslimov, Olga Yu. Koval, Igor E. Eliseev, Andrey Manchev, Dmitry Gorin, Ivan I. Shishkin, Roman E. Noskov, Alexander S. Timin, Pavel Ginzburg, Mikhail V. Zyuzin. Carefully designed micro and nanocarriers can provide significant advantages over conventional macroscopic...
Sciencethe University of Delaware

Pyrogenic carbon

In about 500 B.C., indigenous people in the Amazon began using pyrogenic carbon to increase soil fertility in nutrient-poor jungle soils. Pyrogenic carbon is the material produced by burning biomass — trees, plants and animal waste — with limited oxygen. Pyrogenic carbon is produced globally at a rate of more than 100 million tons per year through wildfires, deforestation, volcanic lava and fossil fuel combustion.
Sciencearxiv.org

Carbon dioxide clathrate hydrate formation at low temperature. Diffusion-limited kinetics growth as monitored by FTIR

The formation and presence of clathrate hydrates could influence the composition and stability of planetary ices and comets; they are at the heart of the development of numerous complex planetary models, all of which include the necessary condition imposed by their stability curves, some of which include the cage occupancy or host-guest content and the hydration number, but fewer take into account the kinetics aspects. We measure the temperature-dependent-diffusion-controlled formation of the carbon dioxide clathrate hydrate in the 155-210~K range in order to establish the clathrate formation kinetics at low temperature. We exposed thin water ice films of a few microns in thickness deposited in a dedicated infrared transmitting closed cell to gaseous carbon dioxide maintained at a pressure of a few times the pressure at which carbon dioxide clathrate hydrate is thermodynamically stable. The time dependence of the clathrate formation was monitored with the recording of specific infrared vibrational modes of CO2 with a Fourier Transform InfraRed (FTIR) spectrometer. These experiments clearly show a two-step clathrate formation, particularly at low temperature, within a relatively simple geometric configuration. We satisfactorily applied a model combining surface clathration followed by a bulk diffusion-relaxation growth process to the experiments and derived the temperature-dependent-diffusion coefficient for the bulk spreading of clathrate. The derived apparent activation energy corresponding to this temperature-dependent-diffusion coefficient in the considered temperature range is E_a = 24.7 +/- 9.7 kJ/mol. The kinetics parameters favour a possible carbon dioxide clathrate hydrate nucleation mainly in planets or satellites.
Sciencearxiv.org

Efficient and Accurate Adaptive Resolution for Weakly-Compressible SPH

In this paper we propose an accurate, and computationally efficient method for incorporating adaptive spatial resolution into weakly-compressible Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH) schemes. Particles are adaptively split and merged in an accurate manner while ensuring that the number of particles is not large for a given resolution. Critically, the method ensures that the number of neighbors of each particle is optimal, leading to an efficient algorithm. A set of background particles is used to specify either geometry-based spatial resolution or solution-based adaptive resolution. This allows us to simulate problems using particles having length variations of the order of 1:250 with much fewer particles than currently reported with other techniques. The method is designed to automatically adapt when any solid bodies move. The algorithms employed are fully parallel. We consider a suite of benchmark problems to demonstrate the accuracy of the approach. We then consider the classic problem of the flow past a circular cylinder at a range of Reynolds numbers and show that the proposed method produces accurate results with a significantly reduced number of particles. We provide an open source implementation and a fully reproducible manuscript.
Sciencearxiv.org

Impact of excitation energy on hot carrier properties in InGaAs MQW structure

Hot carrier solar cells aim to overcome the theoretical limit of single-junction photovoltaic devices by suppressing the thermalization of hot carriers and extracting them through energy selective contacts. Designing efficient hot carrier absorbers requires further investigation on hot carrier properties in materials. Although the thermalization of hot carriers is responsible for a large portion of energy loss in solar cells, it is still one of the least understood phenomena in semiconductors. Here, the impact of excitation energy on the properties of photo-generated hot carriers in an InGaAs multi-quantum well (MQW) structure at various lattice temperatures and excitation powers is studied. Photoluminescence (PL) emission of the sample is detected by a hyperspectral luminescence imager, which creates spectrally and spatially resolved PL maps. The thermodynamic properties of hot carriers, such as temperature and quasi-Fermi level splitting, are carefully determined via applying full PL spectrum fitting, which solves the Fermi-Dirac integral and considers the band-filling effect in the nanostructured material. In addition, the impact of thermalized power density and carrier scattering with longitudinal optical phonons on the spectral linewidth broadening under two excitation energies is studied.
Physicsarxiv.org

2D hybrid CrCl2(N2C4H4)2 with tunable ferromagnetic half-metallicity

Two-dimensional ferromagnetic (2D FM) half-metal holds great potential for quantum magnetoelectronics and spintronic devices. Here, using density functional calculations and magnetic pictures, we study the electronic structure and magnetic properties of the novel van der Waals (vdW) metal-organic framework (MOF), CrCl2(N2C4H4)2, i.e. CrCl2(pyrazine)2. Our results show that CrCl2(pyrazine)2 is a 2D FM half-metal, having a strong intralayer FM coupling but a much weak interlayer one due to the vdW spacing. Its spin-polarized conduction bands are formed by the pyrazine molecular orbitals and are polarized by the robust Cr3+ local spin = 3/2. These results agree with the recent experiments [Pedersen et al., Nature Chemistry, 2018, 10, 1056]. More interestingly, CrCl2(pyrazine)2 monolayer has a strong doping tunability of the FM half-metallicity, and the FM coupling would be significantly enhanced by electron doping. Our work highlights a vital role of the organic ligand and suggests that vdW MOF is also worth exploration for new 2D magnetic materials.
Physicsarxiv.org

Bulk NdNiO2 is thermodynamically unstable with respect to decomposition while hydrogenation reduces the instability and transforms it from metal to insulator

Through CaH2 chemical reduction of a parent R3+Ni3+O3 perovskite form, superconductivity was recently achieved in Sr-doped NdNiO2 on SrTiO3 substrate. Using density functional theory (DFT) calculations, we find that stoichiometric NdNiO2 is significantly unstable with respect to decomposition into 1/2[Nd2O3 + NiO + Ni] with exothermic decomposition energy of +176 meV/atom, a considerably higher instability than that for common ternary oxides. This poses the question if the stoichiometric NdNiO2 nickelate compound used extensively to model the electronic band structure of Ni-based oxide analog to cuprates and found to be metallic is the right model for this purpose. To examine this, we study via DFT the role of the common H impurity expected to be present in the process of chemical reduction needed to obtain NdNiO2. We find that H can be incorporated exothermically, i.e., spontaneously in NdNiO2, even from H2 gas. In the concentrated limit, such impurities can result in the formation of a hydride compound NdNiO2H, which has significantly reduced instability relative to hydrogen-free NdNiO2. Interestingly, the hydrogenated form has a similar lattice constant as the pure form (leading to comparable XRD patterns), but unlike the metallic character of NdNiO2, the hydrogenated form is predicted to be a wide gap insulator thus, requiring doping to create a metallic or superconducting state, just like cuprates, but unlike unhydrogenated nickelates. While it is possible that hydrogen would be eventually desorbed, the calculation suggests that pristine NdNiO2 is hydrogen-stabilized. One must exercise caution with theories predicting new physics in pristine stoichiometric NdNiO2 as it might be an unrealizable compound. Experimental examination of the composition of real NdNiO2 superconductors and the effect of hydrogen on the superconductivity is called for.
Physicsarxiv.org

Thermoelectric transport within density functional theory

A new formalism to describe steady-state electronic and thermal transport in the framework of density functional theory is presented. A one-to-one correspondence is proven between the three basic variables of the theory, i.e., the density on as well as the electrical and heat currents through the junction, and the three basic potentials, i.e., the local potential in as well as the DC bias and thermal gradient across the junction. Consequently, the Kohn-Sham system of the theory requires three exchange-correlations potentials. In linear response, the new formalism leads to exact expressions for the many-body transport coefficients (both electrical and thermal conductances and Seebeck coefficient) in terms of both the corresponding Kohn-Sham coefficients and derivatives of the exchange-correlations potentials. The theory is applied to the Single Impurity Anderson Model, and an accurate analytic parametrization for these derivatives in the Coulomb blockade regime is constructed through reverse engineering.
Physicsarxiv.org

A `simple metal' description of liquid carbon, its warm-dense matter states, and the identification of liquid-liquid phase transitions

Liquid carbon is a complex fluid whose theory is claimed to require explicit covalent interactions and many-center potentials. Thus very expensive $N$-atom quantum simulations for $N\sim 100-500$ using density-functional theory (DFT), and molecular-dynamics (MD) are usually deployed. They show intriguing structure factors with a split first peak and features not found in simple metallic liquids. We show that a {\it simple-metal} model using only one-body electron densities, one-body ion densities, and appropriate exchange-correlation functionals implemented in the one-atom DFT approach of the neutral pseudo-atom (NPA) model, quantitatively and inexpensively recovers the results of $N$-atom DFT simulations. We show that structural changes are dominated by strong electron-ion interactions at the Fermi energy. Evidence is presented for three liquid-liquid phase transitions in the 3 to 4 g/cm$^3$ range using NPA calculations supported by DFT-MD simulations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitationally Induced Particle Production through a Nonminimal Torsion-Matter Coupling

We investigate the possibility of gravitationally generated particle production via the mechanism of nonminimal torsion--matter coupling. An intriguing feature of this theory is that the divergence of the matter energy--momentum tensor does not vanish identically. We explore the physical and cosmological implications of the nonconservation of the energy--momentum tensor by using the formalism of irreversible thermodynamics of open systems in the presence of matter creation/annihilation. The particle creation rates, pressure, and the expression of the comoving entropy are obtained in a covariant formulation and discussed in detail. Applied together with the gravitational field equations, the thermodynamics of open systems lead to a generalization of the standard $\Lambda$CDM cosmological paradigm, in which the particle creation rates and pressures are effectively considered as components of the cosmological fluid energy--momentum tensor. We consider specific models, and we show that cosmology with a torsion--matter coupling can almost perfectly reproduce the $\Lambda$CDM scenario, while it additionally gives rise to particle creation rates, creation pressures, and entropy generation through gravitational matter production in both low and high redshift limits.
Sciencearxiv.org

Reference Tracking AND Observer Design for Space-Fractional Partial Differential Equation Modeling Gas Pressures in Fractured Media

This paper considers a class of space fractional partial differential equations (FPDEs) that describe gas pressures in fractured media. First, the well-posedness, uniqueness, and the stability in $L_(\infty{R})$of the considered FPDEs are investigated. Then, the reference tracking problem is studied to track the pressure gradient at a downstream location of a channel. This requires manipulation of gas pressure at the downstream location and the use of pressure measurements at an upstream location. To achiever this, the backstepping approach is adapted to the space FPDEs. The key challenge in this adaptation is the non-applicability of the Lyapunov theory which is typically used to prove the stability of the target system as, the obtained target system is fractional in space. In addition, a backstepping adaptive observer is designed to jointly estimate both the system's state and the disturbance. The stability of the closed loop (reference tracking controller/observer) is also investigated. Finally, numerical simulations are given to evaluate the efficiency of the proposed method.
Industrynanowerk.com

Producing low-cost hydrogen fuel with the help of magnets

(Nanowerk News) Hydrogen gas is an environment-friendly fuel, as it produces water upon combustion in the presence of oxygen. For the same weight, hydrogen can provide nearly three times higher energy than gasoline. However, the quantity of hydrogen available from the Earth’s atmosphere is tiny. The more widely available compound, water, might be a source of producing hydrogen.
ChemistryPhys.org

Aryl radical formation by aryl halide bond cleavage by a N-heterocyclic carbene catalyst

Aryl halides with a benzene ring directly bonded to a halogen atom are readily available and chemically stable, so they are used as a source of benzene rings in organic synthesis. For example, a chemical reaction that generates a highly reactive aryl radical from an aryl halide using a toxic tin compound has long been known as a method for supplying a benzene ring. In recent years, chemical reactions have been developed in which an aryl halide is reduced using a metal catalyst or a photocatalyst followed by cleavage of the bond between the benzene ring and the halogen atom to generate an aryl radical. However, since the methods previously reported require metal salts and/or excess amounts of an oxidizing agent or a reducing agent, chemical reactions with less environmental impact are desirable.
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Sodium solid electrolyte combining high conductivity with electrochemical stability

A research team from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Information Engineering at Toyohashi University of Technology developed a chlorine (Cl) substituted Na3SbS4 solid electrolyte for use in all-solid-state sodium (Na) ion batteries. Compared to the sample without a Cl substitution, the ionic conductivity of the Na3SbS4 solid electrolyte where sulfur (S) was partially substituted with Cl improved by up to three times. The team also demonstrated that the Cl-substituted Na3SbS4 has a crystal structure framework that allows Na ions to move easier in three dimensions, and they discovered that the Cl substitution showed superior stability with Na metal anodes.
MathematicsPhys.org

Machine learning cracks the oxidation states of crystal structures

Chemical elements make up pretty much everything in the physical world. As of 2016, we know of 118 elements, all of which can be found categorized in the famous periodic table that hangs in every chemistry lab and classroom. Each element in the periodic table appears as a one-, two-letter...
Energy Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Converting Carbon Dioxide Into Valuable Fuel

Researchers today are looking for ways to convert CO2, which is rapidly accumulating in the atmosphere, into other valuable organic products. Now, scientists from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have proposed a reaction for the highly selective production of 1-butanol, a valuable alternative fuel, by electrochemical reduction using copper phosphide electrodes. Their findings offer a new insight on the use of Cu-based electrocatalysts for the electroreduction of CO2.
ScienceNature.com

Alkalinity cycling and carbonate chemistry decoupling in seagrass mystify processes of acidification mitigation

The adverse conditions of acidification on sensitive marine organisms have led to the investigation of bioremediation methods as a way to abate local acidification. This phytoremediation, by macrophytes, is expected to reduce the severity of acidification in nearshore habitats on short timescales. Characterizing the efficacy of phytoremediation can be challenging as residence time, tidal mixing, freshwater input, and a limited capacity to fully constrain the carbonate system can lead to erroneous conclusions. Here, we present in situ observations of carbonate chemistry relationships to seagrass habitats by comparing dense (DG), patchy (PG), and no grass (NG) Zostera marina pools in the high intertidal experiencing intermittent flooding. High-frequency measurements of pH, alkalinity (TA), and total-CO2 elucidate extreme diel cyclicity in all parameters. The DG pool displayed frequent decoupling between pH and aragonite saturation state (Ωarg) suggesting pH-based inferences of acidification remediation by seagrass can be misinterpreted as pH and Ωarg can be independent stressors for some bivalves. Estimates show the DG pool had an integrated ΔTA of 550 μmol kg−1 over a 12 h period, which is ~ 60% > the PG and NG pools. We conclude habitats with mixed photosynthesizers (i.e., PG pool) result in less decoupling between pH and Ωarg.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Pearson Equations for Discrete Orthogonal Polynomials: I. Generalized Hypergeometric Functions and Toda Equations

The Cholesky factorization of the moment matrix is applied to discrete orthogonal polynomials on the homogeneous lattice. In particular, semiclassical discrete orthogonal polynomials, which are built in terms of a discrete Pearson equation, are studied. The Laguerre-Freud structure semi-infinite matrix that models the shifts by $\pm 1$ in the independent variable of the set of orthogonal polynomials is introduced. In the semiclassical case it is proven that this Laguerre-Freud matrix is banded. From the well known fact that moments of the semiclassical weights are logarithmic derivatives of generalized hypergeometric functions, it is shown how the contiguous relations for these hypergeometric functions translate as symmetries for the corresponding moment matrix. It is found that the 3D Nijhoff-Capel discrete Toda lattice describes the corresponding contiguous shifts for the squared norms of the orthogonal polynomials. The continuous Toda for these semiclassical discrete orthogonal polynomials is discussed and the compatibility equations are derived. It also shown that the Kadomtesev-Petvishvilii equation is connected to an adequate deformed semiclassical discrete weight, but in this case the deformation do not satisfy a Pearson equation.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Decoding the DC and optical conductivities of disordered MoS$_{2}$ films: an inverse problem

F. R. Duarte (1), S. Mukim (1), A. Molina-Sánchez (2), Tatiana G. Rappoport (3 and 4), M. S. Ferreira (1 and 5) ((1) School of Physics, Trinity College Dublin, (2) Institute of Materials Science (ICMUV), University of Valencia, (3) Instituto de Telecomunicações, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, (4) Instituto de Física, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, (5) Centre for Research on Adaptive Nanostructures and Nanodevices (CRANN) & Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research (AMBER) Centre, Trinity College Dublin)

Comments / 0

Community Policy