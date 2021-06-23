High Court Weighs In on Auto Dialer Definition Under TCPA in 'Facebook v. Duguid'
Recently, in a win to many businesses and defendants, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Facebook v. Duguid, that to qualify as an automatic telephone dialing system (ATDS) or auto dialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the device must have the capacity to either store the telephone number using a random or sequential number generator or produce a telephone number using a random or sequential number generator.www.law.com