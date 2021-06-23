OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Sawyer Leeton

Nancy Ann Sawyer Leeton, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away June 21, 2021. Nancy was born in Williamson County, TN and a long family generational lineage dating back to post Civil War era. Graduate of Franklin High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. Owner and licensed agent with The Leeton Group. She was the Charter President with Franklin Jaycettes; Worthy Matron with Franklin Chapter of the Eastern Star Order 449 and involved with Girl Scout for seventeen years. She was the sole owner of “The Yellow Sunbonnet” for fifteen years and a vendor at Christmas Village for thirty nine years. Nancy was named Business Woman of the Year with the Franklin Business and Professional Women.