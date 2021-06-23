Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, TN

OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Sawyer Leeton

By Williamson Source
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nancy Ann Sawyer Leeton, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away June 21, 2021. Nancy was born in Williamson County, TN and a long family generational lineage dating back to post Civil War era. Graduate of Franklin High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. Owner and licensed agent with The Leeton Group. She was the Charter President with Franklin Jaycettes; Worthy Matron with Franklin Chapter of the Eastern Star Order 449 and involved with Girl Scout for seventeen years. She was the sole owner of “The Yellow Sunbonnet” for fifteen years and a vendor at Christmas Village for thirty nine years. Nancy was named Business Woman of the Year with the Franklin Business and Professional Women.

williamsonsource.com
Community Policy
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Obituaries
Williamson County, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Franklin, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Sean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Franklin High School#The Leeton Group#Worthy Matron#Girl Scout#Business Woman Of#Eastern Star#Mastercard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Here's the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is departing ABC's "The View" after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar , makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.