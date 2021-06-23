Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas unemployment rate falls to 6.5% in May

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCl7o_0adE169f00

In May, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5%, down 0.2 percentage points from April 2021. Texas added 34,400 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 12 of the last 13 months. Texas added a total of 804,200 jobs since May 2020.

"Texas employers continue to add jobs, strengthening our economy and creating opportunities for Texas workers to connect to a rewarding career," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Job seekers can access skills enhancement resources to prepare for these newly created jobs via our local Workforce Solutions partners and through TX.metrixlearning.com."

In May, the Leisure and Hospitality industry added 14,200 jobs, having recovered 264,100 jobs since May 2020. Professional and Business Services increased by 13,800 positions. Also of note, Manufacturing employment gained 3,200 jobs over the month.

"Continued job expansion and a decreasing unemployment rate are great news for Texas" workforce," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "TWC is here to continue providing job seekers with resources like career fairs, hiring events at local workforce boards and job matching services through MyTXCareer.com to connect Texans with employment opportunities."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded May's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.2 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 4.5 percent.

"Texas employers have been open for business and excited about getting Texans back to work," said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. "Employers across the state have made innovative changes to their businesses over the past year, all to ensure their survival and to create a safe environment for their employees as well as their customers."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

Unemployment rates by county for April and May:

• Navarro: 5.7, 5.5%

• Henderson: 5.7, 5.4%

• Kaufman: 5.5, 5.2%

• Ellis: 5, 4.7%

• Hill: 5.6, 5.4%

• Limestone: 6.9, 6.5%

• Freestone: 8.2, 7.6%

• Anderson: 5.5, 5.2%

Community Policy
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
573
Followers
89
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Corsicana Daily Sun

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Twc#Workforce Solutions#Texans#Representing Employers#Texaslmi Com#Henderson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.