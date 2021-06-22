Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny Health Network Specialists Explore Use of Artificial Intelligence to Improve Stroke Diagnosis

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH - Doctors at Allegheny Health Network (AHN) are studying the effectiveness of an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) capability called Rapid CTA to more accurately and quickly diagnose stroke. The AHN team, led by neuroradiologist Warren Chang, MD and radiology resident Julie Adhya, MD, has published its initial experience with the technology in The Neuroradiology Journal (“Positive predictive value and stroke workflow outcomes using automated vessel density (Rapid-CTA) in stroke patients: One year experience”). Other co-authors of the study included AHN neuroradiologists Charles Li, MD and Michael Goldberg, MD, AHN neurologist Russell Cerejo, MD and neuroradiologist Laura Eisenmenger, MD.

www.ahn.org
