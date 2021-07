YOUNGSTOWN — A bipartisan plan for long-term infrastructure investment could help cities like Youngstown make civic improvements through additional COVID-19 pandemic relief. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework plan worked out between Congressional Democrats and Republicans as well as the White House would invest $1.2 trillion in cities to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail networks, highways, green infrastructure and more. The plan would also address disparities in the economy and the consequences of decades of disinvestment in America’s infrastructure that have fallen heavily on communities of color, according to the White House fact sheet.