Strong storms and heavy rain Thursday through Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible Thursday through Friday night. Depending on the timing of the rain and storms, strong to severe storms will be possible at times. The greatest threat of severe weather will likely come Thursday evening into Thursday night. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat. Widespread rainfall totals will likely range from 1-3″+ Thursday through Friday night. This much rain will put a BIG dent in the drought and rainfall deficit, but it could also cause some flooding problems.