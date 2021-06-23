Cancel
Spearfish, SD

BHSU tabs Andrew Conniff as next head soccer coach

By Journab staff
Rapid City Journal
 9 days ago

Black Hills State University has announced that Andrew Conniff will be the new head women's soccer coach. "I am so thankful to be given an opportunity to work in BHSU athletics and to be given the trust of administration to lead the women's soccer program," said Conniff in a statement. "I believe this program can provide real value to the Spearfish community and the campus community. Having met with some of the players, I could feel how eager they are to improve and show their worth. We are ready to get to work."

