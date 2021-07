Having breakfast on Disney property has always been a favorite of mine. I mean, Mickey waffles are a crowd pleaser, aren’t they? It had been quite some time since we have done a Disney breakfast, so it was definitely overdue. That being said, we wanted to try something new, maybe go someplace we hadn’t been to before. Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club was where we chose to have breakfast, and I’m so glad we did! Here’s the rundown!